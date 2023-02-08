Tony Dorigo is of the view that Leeds United’s managerial change will provide the players with fresh opportunities to bounce back and get results out of games.

Leeds sacked Jesse Marsch from the managerial role on Monday after a string of poor results.

The Whites’ hierarchy have stepped up their search for a permanent manager and they are hoping to appoint the right candidate by the end of the weekend.

Dorigo believes that all of the players in the Leeds dressing room are professionals who understand how to handle a managerial transition.

The former Whites star added that the managerial change will be an opportunity for everyone in the squad to make a fresh start, as well as for out-of-favour players to get back into the team.

Dorigo stressed that the Leeds squad need to unite to give their best on the field and thinks that with a new manager at the helm, players might be able to get results in their favour.

“Players are professional, this happens”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“God knows how many managers I had, 15 or 20 or so.

“You got to get on with it.

“They’re professionals, they have a job to do and we often see a new manager bounce because it’s an opportunity for everyone for a fresh start, it’s an opportunity for other players who might not have been in favour to get back in.

“What is important I think is that the whole group just gets together and goes out there and does the best job they can, so with different ideas, different tactics and what have you, maybe that will spark different results.”

Leeds have delegated caretaker trio Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas to manage the team until the appointment of a new manager.