Leeds United will not be making any announcement over the appointment of a new manager today, according to The Times.

The Yorkshire giants are in the process of identifying a new manager after they got rid of Jesse Marsch on Monday following a run of seven Premier League games without a win.

The Whites have whittled down their list of targets to a few names, with Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola, Feyenoord’s Arne Slot and Marcelo Gallardo now in the running to become the next Leeds manager.

Andrea Radrizzani responded to a fan’s tweet on Tuesday night and suggested that a deal could be agreed upon for a new manager’s appointment on Wednesday morning.

But it has been claimed that Leeds will not be making any announcement on a new manager today.

The club do not want any distractions ahead of their trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United tonight.

They have conducted their interviews and Radrizzani’s confidence suggests that an appointment is imminent.

But it will only be announced in the coming days with Leeds hoping to have a new manager in the dugout for Manchester United’s visit to Elland Road on Sunday.