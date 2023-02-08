Qatar are expecting a Saudi Arabian consortium to join the race for Manchester United as well, according to CBS Sports.

The Glazers put Manchester United up for sale in November and have employed the Raine Group to oversee the whole process.

The Raine Group are expecting to see formal offers for Manchester United on their table this month with British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe already publicly declaring his interest in the club.

It emerged on Wednesday night that a group of wealthy Qatari investors are looking to blow every other competitor out of the race by tabling a massive bid for the Red Devils.

And it has been claimed that the Qataris are also expecting a Saudi consortium to join the race for Manchester United as well.

The Saudi sports minister said during the World Cup that the monarch will support any private interest if they want to buy a club such as Manchester United.

The Qataris are expecting competition from their Middle Eastern rivals in their bid to get the Premier League giants.

Qatar, through QSI, already own Paris Saint-Germain but interest in Manchester United is from private investors.

The Saudis also have a presence in the Premier League through the PIF’s involvement with Newcastle United.