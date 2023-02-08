Swansea City and Watford are interested in getting their hands on Roma defender Bryan Reynolds, who is currently on loan at Belgian outfit KVC Westerlo.

With the winter transfer window closing last week, some clubs are already preparing for next summer.

Swansea and Watford are two clubs who are in with a chance of getting promoted to the Premier League albeit the latter are already in the playoff spots.

Their transfer plans are likely to be dynamic given they still do not know which league they will be in next season but they have their eyes on a particular player already.

According to Belgian daily Gazet van Antwerpen, Reynolds is a player who is admired at both Swansea and Watford.

The right-back joined Westerlo on loan from Roma and the Belgian club do not have the option to buy him.

He has impressed in the Belgian top flight and could be moving to England next summer as things stand.

It remains to be seen whether their interest in him develops into a concrete offer in the next few months.