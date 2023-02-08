Andy Couzens is looking forward to an interesting week for Leeds United, but has stressed the importance of grabbing some points against Manchester United.

Leeds are in the process of appointing a new manager after they decided to bring down the axe on Jesse Marsch’s reign on Monday.

The club are hopeful of bringing in the new man before Manchester United visit Elland Road on Sunday, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to do so.

But they have a big game against the same opponents to navigate tonight when they take on Erik ten Hag’s side at Old Trafford

Couzens admitted that it is going to be an intriguing week for Leeds given they are going to appoint a new manager.

The former White insisted that the team still need to focus on Manchester United and look to get a positive result in order to add some points to their tally.

Couzens took to Twitter and wrote: “Always a tough game at Old Trafford.

“Interesting week ahead for us Leeds fans, new manager incoming and these to play twice but it’s time to go and grab some points!!”

Rayo Vallecano coach Andoni Iraola is the frontrunner to become the next Leeds United manager, with Carlos Corberan having penned a new contract at West Brom.