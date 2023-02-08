Fixture: Manchester United vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford this evening.

The Whites head into the Premier League clash without a manager after they sacked Jesse Marsch following their loss at Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

The visitors will be led tonight by caretaker boss Michael Skubala, who will be eyeing what would be a surprise win at Old Trafford.

Leeds continue to be without Adam Forshaw, Stuart Dallas and Rodrigo, but Robin Koch is back from a ban.

Illan Mesier is in goal for Leeds tonight, while in defence Luke Ayling, Maximilian Wober, Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk line up as a four.

In midfield, Leeds have Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, while Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra and Willy Gnonto support Patrick Bamford.

If Leeds need to make changes then Skubala has options on the bench, including Georginio Rutter and Junior Firpo.

Leeds United Team vs Manchester United

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Struijk, Adams, McKennie, Harrison, Sinisterra, Bamford, Gnonto

Substitutes: Robles, Firpo, Kristensen, Gyabi, Greenwood, Aaronson, Summerville, Joseph, Rutter