Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman believes that Liverpool’s struggles this season have not helped Cody Gakpo to hit the ground running in England.

Liverpool beat Manchester United to the signature of the Dutch winger even before the January transfer window opened.

Gakpo had a great World Cup with the Netherlands and had 13 goals in the first half of the season for PSV Eindhoven before making the move to Anfield this winter.

Six games into his Liverpool career, the attacker is yet to score or get an assist and has struggled to replicate the form he showed in the Netherlands.

Koeman believes Gakpo’s struggles are down to the fact that Liverpool have not been as good as they were in previous years.

He feels the Dutchman has walked into a team who are not functioning well as a unit and it is more difficult for a young player to adapt if his team-mates around him are not playing close to their potential.

Koeman said on Andy van der Meyde’s YouTube channel: “Liverpool are not as good as they were in previous seasons.

“You can see that, of course.

“He has not come into a team who are functioning well, so it will be more difficult for him.

“If you don’t score or if you are not as important to the team then that is very difficult and especially, for a young player.”

Liverpool will hope Gakpo can get into his groove soon and help the team to get out of their current rut.