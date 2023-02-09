Dean Holden may be seeking a longer contract at Charlton Athletic amid interest from Huddersfield Town in his services, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Terriers are looking for a new man to take charge and have been assessing several options, including former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder.

Ex-Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson has also now emerged on the radar of the Championship club.

Holden is another to have been mentioned in connection with the Huddersfield vacancy.

However, it is claimed he may well be seeking a longer contract from the Addicks.

Charlton have had an uptick in form, winning four of their last five League One games to sit in 12th place in the division.

Holden is keen to continue making an impact at the club and could want more job security going forward.

Charlton are at home this weekend, with Scott Brown’s Fleetwood Town due to pay a visit to the Valley, a game which is then followed by a trip to strugglers Forest Green Rovers.