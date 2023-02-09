Everton are amongst the clubs looking at Hoffenheim midfielder Dennis Geiger, who is set to be available at the end of the season when his contract with the German club expires.

The midfielder is yet to sign a new contract with his Hoffenheim, but left the door open by suggesting in December that he was “extremely comfortable” being at the club and was not stressed about the situation.

However, speculation about his future continues to be rife, with more than one club showing interest in securing his services.

Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt are keen on taking Geiger, whom they see as a potential candidate to strengthen their midfield.

However, they face competition from England with Premier League strugglers Everton showing interest in the 24-year-old, according to the German magazine Kicker.

The Toffees under their new manager Sean Dyche are looking at options to strengthen their midfield and the 24-year-old has emerged as an target.

Benfica are also interested in Geiger and could look to tempt him to Portugal.

The midfielder has managed 108 appearances for Hoffenheim, making 19 goal contributions in the process; he has been at the club for 14 years.