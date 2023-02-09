Former Celtic star Ki Sung-yueng has warned his countryman Hyeon-gyu Oh that adapting to life in Scotland will be difficult at first but the need for him will be to accept it and keep calm.

While looking for options in attack the Scottish giants ended up signing the South Korean international for an undisclosed fee.

Oh has so far featured in three top-flight games for Ange Postecoglou’s team but is yet to find the back of net for his new club.

Speaking from experience, Oh’s countryman Ki insisted that finding instant success in Scotland is not easy as everything is different.

Ki has therefore asked his countryman to be patient and take time to adjust to his new surroundings on and off the pitch.

“He is a young guy who is full of confidence in his own ability and energy. I read what he said about me when he signed for Celtic and that was an honour”, Ki was quoted as saying by the Daily Record.

“Celtic are a club with incredible fans.

“Every time I played there I was amazed by the atmosphere, I can never forget it. It was a really good experience for me.

“Everything will be very different for him, as it was for me – the language, climate, and teammates.

“So it will be difficult for him to adapt at first.

“It’s important for him to accept this and keep calm about it and realise it will take time to adjust to his new surroundings on and off the pitch.”

Celtic let Georgios Giakoumakis move to MLS side Atlanta United and will be hoping Oh proves that selling the Greek hitman was the right call.