Celtic star Oh Hyeon-gyu has revealed that he was inspired by watching Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung Min-Son play in Europe.

The 21-year-old signed joined Scottish giants Celtic in the January transfer window from Suwon Samsung Bluewings for a fee in the region of £2.5m.

Oh penned a five-year contract at Celtic Park and has made three appearances for Celtic this season.

The centre-forward made his international debut for South Korea in November against Iceland and was part of his national team’s 2022 World Cup squad.

Oh admitted that Tottenham Hotspur forward Son has been his inspiration since his childhood and stressed that he grew up watching the Spurs star play in Europe.

When asked whether Son was his inspiration, Oh said in a Celtic Q&A: “Yes.

“Since I was a kid, I was inspired by Heung-min playing so well in Europe and making people in Korea proud.”

Oh has yet to score a goal for Celtic this season and will be hoping to make his full debut in the Hoops’ Scottish Cup clash against St. Mirren.