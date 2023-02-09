Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini is of the view that Spurs star Fraser Forster is a perfect fit for the side’s style and the Premier League.

Spurs captain Hugo Lloris struggled with the problem late in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City and though he managed to complete the full 90 minutes, was later found to have suffered a ligament injury.

And now, in the absence of Lloris, Forster, who joined Tottenham last summer, will be given the responsibility to guard the goal.

The Tottenham assistant manager stated that the 34-year-old’s behaviour has been excellent throughout this season and stressed that Forster has pushed Lloris to do better.

Stellini believes that Forster is physically an excellent fit for Spurs’ style as well as for the Premier League and he pointed out that the goalkeeper is good with both feet.

“I like Fraser like a man because his behaviour this season was perfect”, Stellini said at a press conference.

“He trained so hard and in this he also pushed Hugo to train hard.

“We mustn’t forget that we have men before we have players and I like Fraser.

“Physically he’s perfect for the Premier League and the style we have.

“He can also use both feet and it will be interesting to see him for the next few weeks.”

Forster has featured four times for Tottenham this season and has managed to keep two clean sheets.