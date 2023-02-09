Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome has admitted that Weston McKennie does not look fit at the moment but is pleased with the way he dug in deep against Manchester United on Wednesday night.

McKennie started in Leeds’ 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The American was signed on loan towards the end of the winter window but the manager who brought him, Jesse Marsch, was sacked earlier this week.

Newsome conceded that the midfielder looked unfit and was struggling to get around the pitch even in the first half due to his lack of fitness.

He admitted that given how fit most of the Leeds players are, McKennie looked out of place due to his lack of fitness and body shape.

However, the former Leeds star is pleased that he did not give up and managed to dig deep to get through the game until he was replaced.

Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I thought he was tidy at times.

“But I also thought, he didn’t look fit enough and I think in the first half I mentioned that he was struggling fitness-wise.

“I didn’t think he was getting around the pitch, he looks a touch heavy, whether that’s his frame or he is not in full fitness.

“I also think that sometimes when you look at the Leeds lads, with the work they used to do under Bielsa, they are all like racing snakes and there is not an ounce of fat in any of them.

“Anybody who comes into the football club who is not of that stature or not of that build, they all look a little bit heavy.

“But he dug in, he dug deep, he still tried to get around the pitch but his legs were gone and he was treading water.”

It remains to be seen whether McKennie starts when Manchester United visit Elland Road on Sunday.