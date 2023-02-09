Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome has claimed that there was more discipline to the Whites’ football against Manchester United compared to the chaotic way they played under former manager Jesse Marsch.

Leeds did squander a two-goal lead at Old Trafford but the 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Wednesday night is being seen as a positive.

The Whites remain winless in eight Premier League games but the point helped them move up to 16th in the league table.

They sacked Marsch on Monday and are hoping to appoint a new manager before Sunday’s visit of Manchester United to Elland Road.

But Newsome feels the former manager’s exit has already made an impact on the team as he believes Leeds’ team had more shape and showed more discipline at Old Trafford.

He stressed that the football was more chaotic under Marsch and while the pace of the game against Manchester United was frenetic, there was still a structure and shape to the team.

Asked what the difference from Marsch’s football was, the former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I think it was shape.

“I don’t think it’s freedom, I think it was discipline.

“We played with a little bit of discipline in a certain shape when we were with the ball and without the ball.

“I think under Jesse it was a bit of a free-for-fall and words like chaotic, frenetic and that’s what it was.

“The tempo of that game tonight was off the charts but you could see that we got a bit of shape.

“When we won the ball back, we got somebody out wide right, we got somebody out wide left, we had Patrick [Bamford] up to and Jack [Harrison] was trying to play like the link and in between the lines.

“It was just a bit of shape and a bit of discipline.”

Leeds will be hoping to end their wait for a Premier League win since October when Manchester United visit Elland Road this weekend.