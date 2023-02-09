Stevenage boss Steve Evans feels it would be “horrific” if Scunthorpe United are relegated out of the National League.

The Iron suffered the drop from League Two last term and are again scrapping for their lives, this time at the bottom end of the National League.

Stevenage have just strengthened Scunthorpe though by allowing experienced goalkeeper Aaron Chapman to make the move to Glanford Park.

Evans believes that the switch to Scunthorpe made sense for Chapman on a personal basis and he is hoping the shot-stopper can play a big part between now and the end of the season for the Iron.

The Stevenage boss believes it would be horrific if Scunthorpe do not beat the drop in the National League.

“I knew as soon as I mentioned it to Aaron, the chance to get a longer contract, probably 18 months, be at home every day, every night, 30 minutes from his door, it made sense for us to allow that to happen”, Evans told Stevenage’s in-house media.

“He’ll hopefully play a massive part in keeping Scunthorpe United in the National League, because the thought of them being down below that is horrific.

“We wish Jimmy [Dean] and Aaron every success.”

Scunthorpe are next in action at home to Dagenham & Redbridge and will be desperate for all three points as they are currently seven points off safety.