Portsmouth loan star Owen Dale has revealed that he has had no contact with the new Blackpool manager Mick McCarthy and will probably have a discussion only in the summer.

Dale is currently on loan at the League One club, where he has become an integral member of the first-team, featuring in 25 of the 27 games Pompey have played so far this season.

There has been a change in management at his parent club, with Michael Appleton being replaced by McCarthy, following a string of disappointing performances which saw Blackpool’s winless run being stretched to ten.

Dale recognises the difficult job the new Blackpool manager has on his hands in order to keep their Championship status alive and insists that he has not had any contact with the 64-year-old about his future.

The 24-year-old further took time to insist that his current focus is on the job in hand at Portsmouth and he will only sit down to discuss his future in the summer.

“No [I haven’t spoken to the new manager]”, Dale told BBC Solent.

“Obviously the decision was made for me to stay here before he came in. So, I don’t think there has been much point really.

“He’s got a job to do with Blackpool and I am sure he is focused on that and like I said I have got a job to do here and I am focused on that.

“So we will probably talk again in the summer.”

It remains to be seen if McCarthy is successful in keeping Blackpool in the Championship and if Dale is playing for him next season.