Leeds United are conducting second interviews with candidates today as they seek to bring in a new manager, according to LeedsLive.

The Whites’ efforts to bring in a new manager are yet to bear fruit with the club stumbling to identify someone concrete.

An approach for Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola has slowed down as the Spaniard is not interested in moving to Elland Road mid-season.

Feyenoord’s Arne Slot is also in the fray but the Dutch club are adamant that Leeds are yet to contact them for the Dutchman.

It has been claimed that a second round of interviews with some candidates are ongoing at Leeds today as part of the process.

Leeds are aiming to appoint a new manager before Sunday but it is unlikely that the new man will be in the dugout at Elland Road for the Manchester United game.

The Whites are working hard behind the scenes though for now it appears they have missed out on their top two targets – Carlos Corberan and Iraola.

Feyenoord are hopeful that Leeds are not holding talks with Slot behind the scenes without asking their permission.

Leeds are hopeful that the current round of interviews will get them closer to making an appointment.

For the moment, it seems Michael Skubala will again be in charge of Leeds when they face Manchester United at home on Sunday.