Jon Newsome has insisted that Leeds United are in a far better place than a year ago and the new manager will have a solid squad to work with once the appointment is made.

Leeds squandered a 2-0 lead at Old Trafford to only earn a point after Manchester United came back to draw the game 2-2 on Wednesday night.

However, Leeds did manage to end Manchester United’s 13-game winning streak at home in all competitions and they moved up to 16th in the league table, still perilously close to the relegation zone.

Newsome stressed that the point at Old Trafford gives Leeds hope for the rest of the season and for the new manager, who is likely to be appointed in the coming days.

The former Leeds star insisted that the last two transfer windows have left Leeds in a much better place that at the same stage last year.

He believes that there is already a very good squad of players for a new manager to come in and work with.

Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds: “If nothing more, this gives you some hope and some belief that this set of players are really good.

“We talked about the window we had in the summer and in January, the club are in a far better place than they were a year or 18 months ago.

“There are a lot of good players for whoever comes in as the new manager to come and work with.

“We have just seen there that bit of structure and a bit of belief, the sky is the limit.”

Leeds are hoping to appoint a new manager before Manchester United visit Elland Road on Sunday, but at present look unlikely to do so.