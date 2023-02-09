Italian agent Francesco Miniero has claimed that Newcastle United star Sven Botman is the best defender in the Premier League.

Newcastle signed Botman from Lille last summer despite Serie A giants AC Milan wanting to sign the centre-back.

The Dutchman has been one of the key reasons why Newcastle have such a solid defensive record and are very much in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Miniero, who is part of the agency that represents Botman, has known the centre-back for some time and has tracked his development.

The Italian agent stressed that Botman is clearly the best centre-back in the Premier League given the way he has performed in Newcastle’s rise in the ongoing campaign.

He said on Italian radio station Radio Punto Nuovo: “He is a boy I have known for ten years and with our agency, he immediately proved that he is one of the best centre-backs in the world.

“He is still the best defender in the Premier League.”

Botman has featured in 26 games in all competitions for Newcastle, including 19 in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle are hopeful that the Dutchman will play a major part in helping the club to take the next step in their development.