Southampton boss Nathan Jones has stated that the Saints board see only substance and insisted that his post-match comments on Saturday were not intended to divert attention from poor results.

Saints are at the bottom of the Premier League table and Jones’ post match comments after the Brentford game regarding how he has been pressured to compromise his philosophy sparked controversy.

It was rumoured that Southampton board were considering removing Jones from his managerial duties but so far they have decided to stand by him.

Jones admitted that Southampton’s board will see the results on the field but not external issues and he insisted that his comments after the Brentford defeat were not intended to divert attention from his side’s results.

The Southampton boss further insisted that he was accepting responsibility for their recent results and stressed that he was disappointed because he understands how well run the Saints are.

“The board see substance, not other things”, Jones said at a press conference.

“I’m disappointed with the results because I know we run a football club well and develop individuals.

“I wasn’t moving attention away from myself, I was doing the opposite and accepting I had made mistakes.

“I have made decisions here and live and die by them, I felt I was honest as I was accepting responsibility.”

Southampton will face Wolves on Saturday and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to turn around his side’s form against Julen Lopetegui’s side.