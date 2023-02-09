Danny Batth is of the view that Sunderland displayed all the qualities necessary for a side to become a good team in their defeat against Fulham.

The initial tie of the FA Cup match between Sunderland and Fulham ended in a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage, but Tony Mowbray’s Black Cats were unable to cause an upset in the replay on Wednesday.

Despite two goals from Jack Clarke and Jewison Bennette, Sunderland suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Marco Silva’s side.

However, Batth believes that Sunderland can take a lot of positives from both games, emphasising that the Black Cats demonstrated real quality on and off the ball against the Premier League outfit.

Batth also stressed that Sunderland finished fifth in League One and pointed out the progress they have made since last year.

The Sunderland defender stated that the team showed spirit, fight and commitment against Fulham, which he believes are necessary qualities.

“I think there are a lot of positives to take from both legs”, Batth told Sunderland TV.

“We showed that we have got quality when we are on the ball and can be disciplined without it.

“I think a lot of people would have seen how good they [Fulham] have been this season.

“We have got to remember where we have come from and we finished fifth in League One last season.

“So progression is the key thing and we have to keep showing that and I think today we showed spirit, fight, commitment and all the things that make a team a good team, but unfortunately Fulham obviously edged the game. “

Sunderland are two points behind the last playoff spot in the Championship and next face Reading on Saturday.