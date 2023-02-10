Everton manager Sean Dyche has ruled out the idea of the Toffees making any signings from the free agent market for the time being.

Dyche arrived at Everton near the conclusion of the winter window but the Toffees failed to sign anyone in January, much to the chagrin of fans, who displayed their dismay publicly.

The new Everton manager could still make his first signing before the summer though as the free agent market is there for him to pursue.

However, Dyche is focused on the squad that Everton currently have and believes the Toffees certainly have good players in the team.

Dyche explained that Everton monitor the situation of players outside the club routinely but for the moment, he is focused on working with the tools at his disposal.

“Well I actually spoke about the idea of looking at the squad, not deciding whether it’s good or not, just looking at it and working with the squad that we have got as a reminder, there are some very good players here”, Dyche said in a press conference when asked if Everton are going to be dipping in the free agent market.

“Players outside of that, we monitor their situations as we do and then we’ll make a decision in due course.

“But at the moment we’re working with the squad that we have got.”

Dyche began his Everton reign with a victory over league leaders Arsenal using the squad inherited from previous manager Frank Lampard and he will be hoping the same team is enough to achieve his objectives.