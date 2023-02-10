Bayern Munich are not planning to make an offer for Liverpool and Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani in the summer.

The French forward is having a fine season in the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt and has caught the fancy of several big clubs.

He has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season and is believed to be on the shortlist of targets for both Manchester United and Liverpool.

There are suggestions Bayern Munich also have their eyes on Muani ahead of the next summer transfer window.

But according to Sky Deutschland, the Premier League pair will not have to battle Bayern Munich as they will not be making an offer for the Frenchman at the end of the season.

The Bavarians are in the market for a striker and have been tracking several options ahead of the summer.

They like Muani but it has been claimed that they are not planning to make a move for him at the moment.

Eintracht Frankfurt are aware of the interest he has been generating and are set to ask for a premium fee for him.

The German club want somewhere around €90m to €100m before agreeing to sell the Frenchman in the summer.