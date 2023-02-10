West Brom legend Ally Robertson believes that current Baggies manager Carlos Corberan would have been aware of the relegation risk at Leeds United which if confirmed, might have proven a big thing against his record.

The 39-year-old was offered the vacant manager’s post at Elland Road, but decided against it as he wanted a longer contract.

Former Leeds coach Corberan has been at the heart of a complete transformation at the Hawthorns, having taken them from 23rd to sixth place in the Championship within the space of three months.

Robertson believes that the lure of getting the team promoted might have proven to be a key factor for Corberan in opting against a move to Leeds.

He further feels that the relegation threat Leeds are under might also have proven to be a key factor.

“My hope, having watched what he had done in just three months, was he would want to stay and get promotion”, Roberston wrote in his column for Express & Star.

“That would be a big thing for him and it appears he was thinking along similar lines.

“He could have gone to Leeds and got relegated, then it’s a big thing against his record.

“Whereas if he takes Albion to the Premier League, it’s a big old tick.

“The gaffer deserves so much praise.

“Ten weeks ago everybody thought we were getting relegated, now it’s all talk of promotion.

“It is great we have kept hold of him.

“We need everyone together for one big push to the playoffs, with the aim of getting ourselves back where we want to be.”

Corberan has so far taken charge of 13 Championship games for the Baggies, winning ten and losing just three, and it remains to be seen if he will lock horns with Leeds next season.