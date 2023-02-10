Leeds United caretaker manager Michael Skubala has admitted that he is expecting to be in charge when Manchester United visit Elland Road on Sunday and he is in constant contact with director of football Victor Orta.

Skubala took charge of the team following Jesse Marsch’s sacking on Monday and earned plaudits for Leeds getting a point from their visit to Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Leeds were expected to bring in a new manager before Manchester United visited Elland Road for the return fixture this weekend.

However, a move for Andoni Iraola has slowed down and Feyenoord’s Arne Slot is reportedly in two minds about accepting an offer from Leeds.

Skubala claimed that he has been in constant touch with Leeds director of football Orta over the club’s managerial search.

And he admitted that he is likely to be in the dugout again for the game against the Red Devils on Sunday.

Skubala said in a press conference: “I’ve been having clear communication every day with Victor.

“I expect to be in charge on Sunday.”

The caretaker insists he is not thinking about his own future and is only focused on the job at hand.

“I just want to do the best job I can do in the moment.

“Hopefully people who know me would say good things. I’m really happy with where I am.”

Leeds are still without a win in eight Premier League games and are desperate to bring in a new manager soon.