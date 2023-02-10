Rangers new boy Todd Cantwell has stated that he is enjoying life with the Gers and is confident that with time he will be on the same wavelength as the other players in the team.

Michael Beale was keen to add Cantwell to his squad and Rangers agreed a deal with Norwich City for the midfielder’s services in the recently closed transfer window.

The 24-year-old has made three appearances for Rangers so far, recording an assist against Ross County last weekend.

Cantwell admitted that he is having a good time with the Glasgow outfit and he is working on building his fitness.

The midfielder stressed that everyone understands their role in Beale’s style and believes that with time they will get better.

Cantwell also added that with more training sessions with the team, he will be able to make the on-field movements his team-mates wants him to make and stated that he is focused on building his relationship with other players.

“I’m really enjoying myself so far, it’s been a pretty good start and my fitness is building”, Cantwell said at a press conference.

“The manager has a style he wants us to play, the players all understand our role and with time it will only get better.

“I’ll start to make movements the other players want me to make with time.

“I’m just looking to kick on now and build on the relationships with the team.”

Rangers are on a 14-match unbeaten run and on Saturday, Beale’s side will welcome Partick Thistle to Ibrox.