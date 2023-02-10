Michael Skubala has issued a rallying call for the Leeds United faithful to back his team at Elland Road when they face Manchester United on Sunday.

Leeds managed to come away with a point from their clash with Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

And now, the Yorkshire outfit will welcome the Red Devils in the reverse fixture at Elland Road on Sunday.

Leeds interim manager Skubala has praised the players for their incredible response against Manchester United and commended them for their hard work and honest nature.

Skubala admitted that the game against Ten Hag’s team this weekend will be difficult and he urged the Leeds fans to rally behind their team at Elland Road.

“The players are amazing”, Skubala said at a press conference.

“They’re a good group of players to work with, you know, they’re hard working, they’re honest, and they have responded really, really well.

“And all the staff, even the medical staff, Rob Price’s staff, the coaching staff, they’ve all been brilliant.

“Elland Road is a special place, I know that and the fans, we’re going to need the fans up behind us.

“It’s going to be a tough game, but it’d be a pleasure and honour to take the team.”

Leeds have yet to appoint a permanent manager and it is still unclear how long the Whites will be on the hunt for a new boss.