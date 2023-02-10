Leeds United could look to revive a deal for Andoni Iraola after Feyenoord coach Arne Slot also rebuffed an approach from the Whites, according to the Daily Mail.

The Whites’ efforts to bring in a new manager since sacking Jesse Marsch on Monday have faced numerous setbacks.

Their top target Carlos Corberan signed a new contract at West Brom after rejecting an 18-month deal from Leeds.

Iraola is reportedly not willing to leave Rayo Vallecano via the release clause mechanism despite being interested in the Leeds job.

They even made an offer to Slot but the Dutchman announced today that he will not be leaving Feyenoord as well.

With options dwindling, Leeds are now considering reviving their pursuit of Vallecano’s Iraola.

The deal looked dead in the water on Wednesday night when it seemed clear that Vallecano do not want to lose him.

But Leeds will now look to convince the Spaniard to reconsider his options and accept a move to Elland Road.

The key to getting him could be to convince Iraola to leave Vallecano through the buyout clause in his contract.

Leeds are prepared to pay that €8m figure but for the moment, the Spaniard is not keen to spoil his relationship with Vallecano.