Leeds United have set no definitive timescale on the appointment of their new manager, in spite of having interviewed as many as four main candidates, according to BBC Radio Leeds.

The Whites are on the lookout for a new manager to replace Jesse Marsh, who was sacked following a series of disappointing performances earlier in the week.

They have shortlisted five potential candidates, though one of them, Arne Slot, has already ruled himself out of the running.

Rayo Vallecano coach Andoni Iraola is no closer to a move to Elland Road, with his club making it clear that they do not want to enter any possible negotiation regarding him.

The Whites though are not panicking and have not set any definitive timescale to find a permanent manager.

Club chairman Andrea Radrizzani had insisted that the club were trying to find a solution to the problem by Thursday, but that has failed to happen.

It now remains to be seen when the Whites finally manage to bring in a new manager to take care of things at Elland Road.

Caretaker boss Michael Skubala will lead Leeds against Manchester United this weekedn.

Leeds currently find themselves 16th in the table, leading relegation battlers Everton by one point.