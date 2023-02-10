Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted a bitter blow as Owls star Callum Paterson has been ruled out with injury for the long-term.

Paterson was essential to Sheffield Wednesday going top of the table last weekend as his strike was the difference in the win over then league leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Sheffield Wednesday fought to keep the striker at the club this season as they rejected a deadline day bid in the winter window from Scottish side Hearts for him.

However, Moore has now revealed that Paterson has a muscular injury that will see him be out of the team for a long time and if he is to return this season it will be only in the latter stages.

Moore thinks it is a big blow for Sheffield Wednesday, with the Owls boss admitting the tests done have confirmed the striker will be out for the long-term.

“Callum Paterson has a muscular injury”, Moore said in a press conference.

“Longer term, be out for a few weeks.

“If he comes back it’ll be latter part of the season if at all any.

“It’s a bitter blow for us.

“The scan showed it’ll be a lengthy lay-off.”

Paterson was enjoying a purple patch of form for Sheffield Wednesday, providing three assists and scoring once in the last four League One matches, but he will now have to sit out a big portion of the season.