Eddie Howe has revealed that Newcastle United new boy Anthony Gordon has shown positive signs while training with the full squad and praised the winger for his debut performance against West Ham United at the weekend.

Newcastle agreed a deal for Gordon with Everton for a transfer fee worth £45m in the January transfer window.

Gordon made his debut for the Tyneside outfit by coming off the bench in the 69th minute of the game against West Ham United on Saturday.

Howe praised the left winger for his performance against the Hammers and believes that Gordan has made a positive impression in his debut game.

The Magpies’ boss revealed that he held a one-to-one training session for Gordon on Monday and stated that the player has impressed him in recent training sessions.

“A really positive debut last week”, Howe said at a press conference.

“The first impression you give the supporters is such an important moment.

“I did some one-to-one work with him on Monday and he trained with the group the rest of the week.

“He’s shown some really good signs.”

On Saturday, Newcastle will face Howe’s former club Bournemouth, and all eyes will be on Gordon to see if he will make his full debut against the Cherries.