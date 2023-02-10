West Ham United manager David Moyes has admitted that the players brought in before the season started are showing their quality a bit later than he would have liked.

After clinching European football in the last two campaigns, West Ham are floundering this season, currently involved in a relegation fight despite making a number of signings in the summer.

However, recently West Ham have won three of their last five matches and last weekend drew against top four members Newcastle United.

Moyes is glad that the summer signings are now displaying the sort of form West Ham had hoped for, with Emerson Palmieri in particular drawing praise from the Hammers boss.

However, Moyes thinks the summer signings have left it a little bit late to show the type of quality West Ham had assumed they would bring.

“We are seeing a little bit more consistency from Emerson now”, Moyes said in a press conference.

“We are beginning to see the form from the players we have brought in the summer.

“It has taken a little bit longer than we would have liked.”

Summer signing Lucas Paqueta got the goal against Newcastle while Emerson played the full 90 minutes and earned praise for his performance.