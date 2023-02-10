Chelsea new boy Andrey Santos would prefer a loan move to either Internacional or Palmeiras if the Blues do not secure a work permit for him.

The Blues managed to beat several big clubs across Europe to the signature of the teenage midfielder from Vasco da Gama in the January transfer window.

He is rated highly in Brazil and Chelsea have big hopes for him as well but the club are yet to secure a work permit for him.

The Premier League club are confident of getting it done but it has been claimed that internally they are already looking to find solutions.

And according to Brazilian outlet UOL, two Brazilian clubs have emerged as potential loan destinations for Santos.

Chelsea are weighing up loaning Santos out to a club in Brazil if a work permit is not sorted out.

The player’s entourage have been approached were several teams in Brazil and they have a clear preference for either Internacional or Palmeiras.

Flamengo and Fluminense were also interested in him but they are no longer in the race to sign the teenage midfielder.

The transfer window in Brazil will remain open until 31st March and so, Chelsea still have time to sort out Santos’ immediate future.