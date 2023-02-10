Everton boss Sean Dyche has stated that he believes in collective effort and stressed that the Toffees will adapt their game to the players they have available.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin left the field in the 62nd minute with a hamstring injury in Everton’s victory against Arsenal at the weekend.

And Dyche’s Everton will face their Merseyside rivals Liverpool on Monday at Anfield; frontman Calvert-Lewin might not be available for the game.

The Toffees boss stressed that absence of the striker will provide opportunities for other players to step up and emphasised the importance of playing collectively as a team.

Dyche added that a team can operate in different ways and Everton will adapt their game accordingly to the players at their disposal.

“We adapt to the players that we work with”, Dyche said at a press conference.

“The obvious two are [Ellis] Simms and Neal [Maupay], their chances of playing if Calvert-Lewin’s not right.

“We cannot risk too much at this stage; we need them equally.

“We need to find the right balance to get him totally fit.

“So, yes, different ways that the team can operate.

“It is Nirvana for most managers.

“I am a manager who does not look at one player to try and win games, it’s got to be a team collective to win games.

“You defend as a team, you score as a team.

“That is all I believe.

“So it’s not about one player.

“He is a good player, but it is not about one player.

“So it is more about the adaptation of the players and it is a great opportunity.

“Whoever plays next, it is a great opportunity for them.”

Goalscoring has been an issue for Everton this season and in the absence of Calvert-Lewin, it remains to be seen who Dyche will choose to lead the line against Liverpool.