Arne Slot has revealed that he will be continuing at Feyenoord despite feeling honoured by interest from Leeds United.

Leeds are claimed to have made an offer to Slot to move to Elland Road and take charge of the club as their new manager.

There were suggestions that the Dutchman was in two minds about the offer and was not sure whether to leave Feyenoord at this stage of the season.

But a decision has been made and Slot is set to continue his adventure at Feyenoord as he looks to win them the league title for the first time since 2017.

He revealed that he is set to stay at the Dutch club and while he feels proud to receive interest from a club of Leeds’ stature, he just does not feel like leaving Feyenoord while they are on the cusp of achieving great things this season.

Slot was quoted as saying by Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “It is true that I will stay at Feyenoord, I can say that with certainty.

“That is clear, the fans do not have to be afraid.

“I think it was a combination of both [the club not wanting me to leave and I did not want to leave].

“The club were clear.

“It was a compliment that a club like Leeds were interested but we are doing something great at Feyenoord.

“We are in a great position in the league, the club and in Europe.

“There is no disappointment and it is certainly not a punishment to stay here.”

It remains to be see who Leeds turn to after missing out on Carlos Corberan, Andoni Iraola and Slot.