Fixture: Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has named his matchday squad that will take on Bournemouth in a Premier League clash at Dean Court this evening.

The Magpies have drawn their last two league games and will be looking to get back to winning form at home later today.

Howe has gone with the centre-back pairing of Fabian Schar and Sven Botman to keep things solid at the back and keep their good defensive record going.

Dan Burn will occupy the left-back option and Kieran Trippier will occupy the other full-back spot against the Cherries.

With Bruno Guimaraes still missing from suspension, Howe will look to Sean Longstaff and Joelinton to add solidity to the middle of the park and Joe Willock to provide box-to-box energy.

Alexander Isak will lead the line from Newcastle away from home with Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin providing width and attacking thrust from the wide areas.

Ryan Fraser and Jacob Murphy are some of the options the Newcastle boss has on the bench today at Dean Court.

Newcastle United Team vs Bournemouth

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin

Substitutes: Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson, Miley