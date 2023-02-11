Fixture: West Ham United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has picked his side and substitutes to take on London rivals West Ham United in a Premier League clash this afternoon.

The Blues are still searching for chemistry under Potter and grabbing all three points away at the Hammers would be a big boost to their top four hopes.

Chelsea won the earlier fixture between the two sides this season, emerging as 2-1 winners at Stamford Bridge.

To do that again though the Blues will have to improve on a lacklustre away record in the league this season, with only three wins from eleven games on their travels.

Chelsea have Kepa between the sticks today, while at the back Potter picks Reece James, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile and Marc Cucurella.

In midfield, Chelsea go with Noni Madueke and Enzo Fernandez, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix support Kai Havertz.

Potter has options on the bench if needed, including Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher.

Chelsea Team vs West Ham United

Kepa, James, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Madueke, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Felix, Mudryk, Havertz

Substitutes: Bettinelli, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Chalobah, Chukwumeka, Gallagher, Mount, Ziyech, D Fofana