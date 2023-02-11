Fixture: West Ham United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

West Ham boss David Moyes has announced his squad that will take on Chelsea in a Premier League clash at the London Stadium this afternoon.

The Hammers are 17th in the Premier League and are perilously close to the relegation zone but they have earned four points from their last two league games.

Moyes has gone with the centre-back trio of Thilo Kehrer, Angelo Ogbonna and Nayef Aguerd, who have looked solid in the last two Premier League fixtures.

Vladimir Coufal and Emerson Palmieri will occupy the wing-back positions for West Ham in the London derby against Chelsea.

Declan Rice and Lucas Paqueta will feature as the midfield two and will look to keep things ticking along for the Hammers in the middle.

Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen will be expected to add forward thrust to the team with Michail Antonio leading the line at home.

Danny Ings and Pablo Fornals are some of the options the West Ham boss has on the bench against Chelsea today.

West Ham United Team vs Chelsea

Fabianski; Ogbonna, Kehrer, Aguerd; Coufal, Rice, Paqueta, Emerson; Benrahma, Bowen; Antonio

Substitutes: Hegyi, Johnson, Anang, Fornans, Lanzini, Ings, Downes, Soucek