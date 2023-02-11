Netherlands legend Wim Kieft has claimed that Arne Slot would have struggled to play his style of football if he had joined Leeds United, given their position in the league table.

The Dutch coach rejected an offer to move to the Premier League with Leeds in favour of staying at Feyenoord.

The Rotterdam club are sitting at the top of the Eredivisie standings and Slot has admitted that he just could not convince himself to leave at this stage of the season.

Kieft admitted that watching Feyenoord play this season has been fun and that is all down to the style of football Slot implements.

He insisted that it would have been close to impossible for him to implement the same thing at Leeds given their immediate goal is to survive in the Premier League.

The former Netherlands international believes had they been Manchester City, Slot would have left with no hesitation, but that is not the case.

Kieft told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “Don’t get me wrong, I am a fan of Slot, even though sometimes he comes across as a bit of a smartass with his long explanations.

“If you look at the results and the way Feyenoord play in matches, it has been a long time since it has been this much fun at De Kuip.

“That is all to his merit.

“At the same, he must realise that with these kinds of clubs, such as Leeds in the relegation zone, you can never bring that kind of football that he plays here.

“Look, if it was Manchester City knocking on his door, he would have of course said, I am gone.

“Everyone would understand that but now he knows he can’t make it and that’s why he won’t.”

Leeds are reportedly trying to revive a deal to sign Andoni Iraola but have not set any timeframe for their managerial search.