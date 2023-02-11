Dick Advocaat is uncertain whether he would have made the same choice as Arne Slot if he had been made an offer to take over Leeds United in the Premier League.

Slot rejected an offer to move to the Premier League with Leeds this week and decided to continue his adventure at Feyenoord.

The Dutch coach admitted that he felt good to receive an approach from Leeds but stressed that he did not want to leave the Rotterdam club in the middle of a season where they could win the league.

However, Advocaat indicated that he might have made a different choice if Leeds wanted him.

The veteran coach pointed out that the world of the Premier League is vastly different from the Eredivisie and Slot could have had a bigger squad and resources to play with at Leeds.

He admitted that he might have left the Netherlands and joined Leeds if he was in Slot’s position.

Advocaat said on Veronica Offside: “If you can go to the Premier League, it’s a completely different world.

“Especially, the squads in England are so much bigger.

“That is simply not the cause in the Netherlands.

“Feyenoord do not have a small squad but if you look at the squads in the Premier League, it is not possible here.

“I would have tried to get away at the end.”

Leeds are scrambling around for a new manager after being rejected by Carlos Corberan, Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola.