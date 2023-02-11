Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega believes that Antonio Conte being on the touchline had a negative effect on the Spurs players at the King Power Stadium.

From beating champions Manchester City last weekend, Tottenham were routed 4-1 by Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, with Conte looking on.

The Tottenham manager had missed the Manchester City game due to an operation to remove his gallbladder, with assistant Cristian Stellini taking charge.

Ex-Spurs defender Vega thinks that it is clear the presence of Conte on the touchline at Leicester had a negative effect on the players.

“Looks like if Conte is not on the sideline we play better!” Vega wrote on Twitter.

“Can’t be that we play well against Man City and only a week later we play so badly, big difference.”

The defeat at Leicester means Tottenham have now conceded a substantial 35 goals in 23 Premier League games, a total higher than any other side in the top 12.

Tottenham must now switch their attention to European matters with a trip to face AC Milan in the Champions League on the agenda for Tuesday evening.