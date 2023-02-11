Wolves legend Steve Bull is confident that if Julen Lopetegui’s men impose themselves on Southampton this afternoon then they will pick up all three points.

The Molineux outfit are riding high on confidence after thrashing Liverpool 3-0 last weekend and are now eyeing another scalp.

Strugglers Southampton will play host to Wolves in the Premier League this afternoon, with Saints boss Nathan Jones under massive pressure.

Bull is confident about Wolves’ ability to win on the south coast, as long as they impose themselves on Southampton, otherwise a stalemate could be the outcome.

“Now, though, it is a real chance to put a gap between us and the bottom three, these are the games we need to be winning”, Bull wrote in his Express & Star column.

“It won’t be easy – Southampton are at the bottom of the table and they will be fighting for their lives.

“But if we go there on the front foot and look to impose our game on them, we should come away with the three points.

“If we sit back, I think it will peter out into a drab goalless draw.”

Wolves have won all four of the last four meetings between the two sides, including two visits to Southampton which saw them return with maximum points.