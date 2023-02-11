Southampton boss Nathan Jones has shrugged off the extra pressure now on him following the Saints’ home defeat at the hands of Wolves.

Saints led Wolves 1-0 at half time in the Premier League clash, but still conceded twice when playing against a team with ten men to lose 2-1.

As a result they have now lost six of seven league games under Jones, with many fans having been unconvinced about the Welshman since his appointment.

There is now big pressure on the Southampton board to act and make a managerial change, but Jones is remaining unconcerned.

Asked about his future, Jones said via the BBC: “I’m not worried.

“I understand the pressures of being a Premier League manager.

“What will be, will be.”

Southampton remain rock bottom of the Premier League table with just 15 points from 22 games and have conceded a whopping 40 goals.

They next travel to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and it remains to be seen if Jones will still be in charge.