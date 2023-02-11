Leeds United are considering Nuno Espirito Santo as their next manager and the Portuguese would be keen to return to the Premier League, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League side have so far failed to make an appointment to replace Jesse Marsch, despite approaching Andoni Iraola, Carlos Corberan and Arne Slot.

Leeds are now mulling what to do next and former Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno is under consideration at Elland Road.

And if Leeds do settle on Nuno then they could find someone willing to answer the call.

It is suggested that Nuno would be keen to return to the Premier League, having been out of the English top flight since being sacked by Tottenham in November 2021.

Nuno is currently managing in Saudi Arabia, where he is in charge of Al Ittihad.

Leeds winger Helder Costa is part of Nuno’s Al Ittihad squad and the Portuguese may pick his brains if the Whites make a formal approach.

Nuno would bring significant Premier League experience to the Leeds job, as the Whites fight against relegation, but it remains to be seen if he will be offered the post at Elland Road.