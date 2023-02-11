Fixture: Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have named their team to lock horns with Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Spurs grabbed a morale-boosting win over Manchester City last weekend under assistant boss Cristian Stellini and will want to build on it today.

They take on a Leicester side sitting a lowly 14th in the standings and just three points above the drop zone.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season saw Spurs crush Leicester 6-2 in north London, with Heung-Min Son grabbing a hat-trick.

Tottenham are without the injured Hugo Lloris today, meaning Fraser Forster is between the sticks.

At the back, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier and Ben Davies line up, with Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic the wing-backs.

Midfield sees Spurs deploy Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur, while Dejan Kulusevski and Son support Harry Kane.

If changes are needed at any point then Stellini has options on the bench, including Lucas Moura and Richarlison.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Leicester City

Forster, Porro, Tanganga, Dier, Davies, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Austin, Sanchez, Lenglet, Emerson, Skipp, Sarr, Danjuma, Richarlison, Lucas