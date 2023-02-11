Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini has stressed the importance of giving more time to Pedro Porro to get used to a new team and a new league.

Porro was Spurs’ top target in the winter window and following weeks of negotiations, they eventually managed to sign him from Sporting Lisbon towards the end of the transfer window.

The 23-year-old wing-back made his debut for Spurs on Saturday afternoon in their 4-1 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Stellini insisted that there were no doubts that Porro was ready to make his debut despite Tottenham’s defeat.

But he conceded that the Spaniard will need some time to adapt to a new league and his new team-mates before he can show his best football for Tottenham.

The Spurs assistant boss said in a press conference: “Pedro, we think he was ready to play and for sure he’s ready to play in this league because he’s a great player with experience.

“But we know also it’s not easy and changing league and changing the type of football you need time.

“And he can react with all the team and the team needs players like Pedro and need time to play in this type of league.”

It remains to be seen whether Porro starts when Tottenham travel to AC Milan for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday night.