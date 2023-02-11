Southampton could turn to assistant boss Ruben Selles to take charge if they sack Nathan Jones, according to talkSPORT.

Jones is again on the brink of being sacked as Southampton manager after Saints lost 2-1 at home against Wolves, despite leading 1-0 against ten men.

Southampton are now considering pulling the plug on the Welshman’s stint in charge of the club.

And if they do show Jones the door, they could turn to assistant Selles to take the reins.

The 39-year-old moved to Southampton in the summer of 2022 to work alongside Ralph Hasenhuttl and stayed at the club following the Austrian’s sacking.

He had a brief spell as caretaker before Jones was appointed as manager.

Selles is well travelled as a coach and has worked in Russia, Greece, Azerbaijan, Denmark and Spain.

Southampton are next in action away at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, before they then travel to fellow strugglers Leeds United for their final fixture of February.