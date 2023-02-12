Former Italy international Daniele Adani feels that Tottenham Hotspur loan star Destiny Udogie has done more than enough to be called up by the Azzurri.

Tottenham snapped Udogie up from Serie A side Udinese last summer, but agreed to loan him back to the Italian outfit to see out the season.

He is clocking regular game time in the Italian top flight with Udinese and is impressing.

Udogie played the full 90 minutes and scored for Udinese in their 2-2 draw with Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday and Adani thinks it is time he was called up by Roberto Mancini.

The former defender believes that the 20-year-old deserves a place in the Italy squad, even if it is as understudy to Inter’s Federico Dimarco.

“He deserves to be called up, behind Dimarco, who is clearly the [first choice] full-back”, Adani was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

“But Udogie deserves a call and a more detailed and closer assessment by coach Mancini.”

Tottenham were quick to jump in with an agreement with Udinese for Udogie as they believed the defender would only see his value increase.

He has made 18 appearances in Serie A for Udinese so far this season, scoring three goals.