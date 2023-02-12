Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall has admitted he hopes Rangers can keep hold of Malik Tillman, a player he rates highly.

Tillman played a part in downing McCall’s Partick Thistle side in the Scottish Cup on Sunday afternoon, with Rangers running out 3-2 winners.

Partick Thistle held a 1-0 lead at half time, but Rangers struck back through Antonio Colak and Tillman, while the visitors levelled, but were then undone by a late James Sands goal.

McCall is full of pride for the performance his team put in and also lauded Partick Thistle’s fans.

He told BBC Sportsound: “We’re full of pride but full of disappointment as well.

“First half I thought we were terrific.

“The overriding emotion is we’re proud of our players and our supporters were magnificent.”

Tillman’s goal for Rangers was controversial, with Partick Thistle feeling they were about to give the ball back to the Gers after it had been put out of play when Tillman pulled up.

Eventually, Rangers let Partick Thistle then equalise, and McCall has no hard feelings, expressing his admiration for Tillman as a player and hoping the Gers can keep him permanently.

“The first thing I’ll say about Malik Tillman is I hope he can stay in Scotland. He can play. He can really play.

“I don’t think he knew what he was doing [for the second goal]. Mick [Beale] showed an awful lot of class, so did [James] Tavernier to do what they did.

“There’s no blaming anyone”, McCall added.

Rangers are now in the hat for the next round of the Scottish Cup as they target silverware this season.