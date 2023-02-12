Ian McCall was working on the loan capture of St Johnstone forward Michael O’Halloran before he was dismissed as Partick Thistle boss, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Partick Thistle put up a heroic performance at Ibrox against Rangers in the Scottish Cup on Sunday, exiting the tournament on the back of a 3-2 loss.

The club then quickly sacked McCall and his backroom team, leaving many surprised at the development, especially in the wake of the Ibrox display.

And in a sign that McCall was not expecting to be relieved of his duties, he was working on bringing in a forward.

He planned to complete the capture of O’Halloran from St Johnstone on loan for the rest of the season to boost Thistle’s firepower.

The chase was expected to come to a conclusion later this week.

Now Partick Thistle are without a manager, it remains to be seen if those at the club push on with the O’Halloran deal.

The 32-year-old has made just four appearances in the Scottish Premiership for St Johnstone so far this season, having fallen firmly out of favour.