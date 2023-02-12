Partick Thistle put up a heroic performance at Ibrox against Rangers in the Scottish Cup on Sunday, exiting the tournament on the back of a 3-2 loss.
The club then quickly sacked McCall and his backroom team, leaving many surprised at the development, especially in the wake of the Ibrox display.
And in a sign that McCall was not expecting to be relieved of his duties, he was working on bringing in a forward.
He planned to complete the capture of O’Halloran from St Johnstone on loan for the rest of the season to boost Thistle’s firepower.
The chase was expected to come to a conclusion later this week.
Now Partick Thistle are without a manager, it remains to be seen if those at the club push on with the O’Halloran deal.
The 32-year-old has made just four appearances in the Scottish Premiership for St Johnstone so far this season, having fallen firmly out of favour.